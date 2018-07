San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard speaks during Media Day on Sept. 25, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas. EPA-EFE/DARREN ABATE

San Antonio Spurs player Kawhi Leonard (center) and the Phoenix Suns' Tyler Ulis (right) and Marquese Chriss play in a game on Jan. 5, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas. EPA-EFE/Darren William Abate

The San Antonio Spurs officially announced Wednesday that they have traded superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year who missed most of last season with a quadriceps injury, to the Toronto Raptors.

In return, the Spurs received shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, a four-time All-Star; Austrian forward-center Jakob Poltl; and a protected first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.