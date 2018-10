Pau Gasol (C) of the San Antonio Spurs in action against Glen Robinson III (R) and Andre Drummond (L) of the Detroit Pistons during an NBA preseason basketball game in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 05 October 2018. EPA-EFE/William Abate

Patty Mills (L) of the San Antonio Spurs in action against Jose Calderon (R) of the Detroit Pistons during an NBA preseason basketball game in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 05 October 2018. EPA-EFE/William Abate

Pau Gasol (R) and Rudy Gay of the San Antonio Spurs in action against the Detroit Pistons during an NBA preseason basketball game in San Antonio, Texas, USA, 05 October 2018. EPA-EFE/William Abate

The San Antonio Spurs routed the Detroit Pistons 117-93 here in preseason NBA action at the AT&T Center.

Playing without injured star forward Blake Griffin, the Pistons were no match Friday night for a balanced San Antonio team that got scoring contributions from all 18 players that took the floor.