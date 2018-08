The peloton ride the first stage of the 2018 Volta a Portugal cycling race on Thursday, Aug. 2. EFE-EPA/NUNO VEIGA

A firefighter douses the peloton with water amid temperatures nearing 40 C (104 F) during the firsty stage of the 2018 Volta a Portugal cycling race on Thursday, Aug. 2, in Albufeira, Portugal. EFE-EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Italy's Riccardo Stacchiotti (Mstina Focus) wins the first stage of the 2018 Volta a Portugal cycling race on Thursday, Aug. 2, in Albufeira, Portugal. EFE-EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Italy's Riccardo Stacchiotti won the first stage of the 2018 Volta a Portugal cycling race here Thursday, but Portuguese rider Rafael Reis (Caja Rural) retained the leader's yellow jersey thanks to his victory in the prologue.

Stacchiotti prevailed in the sprint finish of the 191.8km stage between Alcacer do Sal and Albufeira, completing the course in 5 hours, 14 minutes and 43 seconds.