Spanish rider and current overall leader, Raul Alarcon of the W52 - FC Porto team in action during the 5th stage of the 80th Portugal Cycling Tour over 191.7km from Sabugal to Viseu, Portugal, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

The peloton rides past a child wearing a Minion costume during the 5th stage of the 80th Portugal Cycling Tour over 191.7km from Sabugal to Viseu, Portugal, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Italian rider Riccardo Stacchiotti (C) of the MsTina - Focus team celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the 5th stage of the 80th Portugal Cycling Tour over 191.7km from Sabugal to Viseu, Portugal, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Italian cyclist Riccardo Stacchiotti (Mstina Focus) won Monday's fifth stage of the Volta a Portugal road race, while Spaniard Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto) maintained the overall lead.

Stacchiotti was the first to cross the finish line of the 191.7km (119mi) stage from Sabugal to Viseu with a time of 5 hours, 1 minute, 45 seconds, ahead of Spain's Enrique Sanz (Euskadi-Murias) and Portugal's Joao Matias (Vito-Feirense-Blackjack).