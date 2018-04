Brazilian national soccer team head coach Tite (C) leads a training session at the Olympic Stadion in Berlin, Germany, on March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Rostov Arena, where the Brazilian national soccer team will kick off its 2018 FIFA World Cup run by going up against Switzerland, was inaugurated on Sunday with a Russian Premier League clash pitting Rostov against Khabarovsk.

The stadium on the Don River shore can seat 45,000, but only 13,000 fans were allowed to attend Sunday's game due to safety concerns.