Benfica's Franco Emanuel Cervi (in red) battles Eljiif Elmas of Fenerbahce in the first leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

Red Star Belgrade's Nemanja Radonjic (R) and Martin Toth of Spartak Trnava during the first leg of a third-round Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Belgrade. EFE-EPA/Koca Sulejmanovic

Dynamo Kiev's Benjamin Verbic (R) beats Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar in the first leg of a third-round Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Prague. EFE-EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

MOL Vidi's Loic Nego (C) scores a goal against Malmö during the first leg of a third-round Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Malmö, Sweden. EFE-EPA/Andreas Hillergren/TT/SWEDEN OUT

Standard Liege's Renaud Emond celebrates after converting a penalty against Ajax in the first leg of a Champions League third-round qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Liega, Belgium. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Standard Liege battled back from a 2-0 deficit Tuesday to salvage a 2-2 away draw with Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute on a goal by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Dusan Tadic doubled the advantage for Ajax 15 minutes later.