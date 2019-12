An aerial veiw of the new National Stadium, the main stadium of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A view of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Start times for two 2020 Olympic events, individual triathlons and mixed team relay, have been brought forward by an hour to combat sweltering Tokyo summer temperatures, organizers said on Thursday.

The organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games said the change in timings had been done since the quadrennial event is taking place during peak summer.