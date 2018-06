Austria's Stefan Lainer (L) in action against Brazil's Philippe Coutinho (R) during the International Friendly soccer match between Austria and Brazil in Vienna, Austria, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Brazil's Neymar (R) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the International Friendly soccer match between Austria and Brazil in Vienna, Austria, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Neymar on Sunday started and led Brazil to a 3-0 win over Austria in the Seleçao's final pre-World Cup friendly.

During the final test ahead of the tournament, which kicks off in Russia on June 14, Brazilian national team coach Tite relied on two defensive midfielders, Barcelona's Paulinho and Real Madrid's Casemiro, with Philippe Coutinho as playmaker.