Toluca coach Hernan Cristante said ahead of his team's clash with Santos Laguna on Thursday night in the Liga MX Clausura tournament final that statistics do not matter, what counts is getting the job done on the field.

"History and statistics don't play, the final is a new start with two different teams that have their strengths and weaknesses, and the one that makes the fewest mistakes will come out ahead. It's soccer, it's complex and we both want the same thing," the Argentine coach told reporters Wednesday.