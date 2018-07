Peru national soccer team captain Paolo Guerrero and coach Ricardo Gareca, who helped the South American team qualify for the World Cup after a 36-year absence, had a pair of statues unveiled in their honor in Lima.

The gold-colored, life-sized statues of the two men were commissioned by the district of San Miguel, whose mayor, Eduardo Bless, inaugurated them on Friday at the Argentina Park amid a debate about the cost and merit of the pieces.