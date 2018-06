Jan Vertonghen (C) of Belgium attends a training session at Park Arena in Sochi, Russia, on 16 June 2018. Belgium will face Panama in a World Cup Group G preliminary round soccer match on 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Belgium's players attend a training session at Park Arena in Sochi, Russia, 16 June 2018. Belgium will face Panama in a World Cup Group G preliminary round soccer match on 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Belgian head coach Roberto Martinez (C) leads a training session at Park Arena in Sochi, Russia, on 16 June 2018. Belgium will face Panama in a World Cup Group G preliminary round soccer match on 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Status of injured Belgian defenders Kompany, Vermaelen still in doubt

The Belgian national team held a light training session Saturday in Sochi amid suspense surrounding the status of two key players - injured defenders Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen.

On Saturday morning, before the Belgian squad left Moscow for Sochi, the Belgian soccer federation announced that defender Laurent Ciman, a possible backup for Kompany and Vermaelen, had been sent home.