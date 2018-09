Spanish midfielder Jose Luis Garcia del Pozo - known as "Recio" - poses for the media during his presentation as a new player for Leganes, at the Butarque sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Mateos

Spanish midfielder Jose Luis Garcia del Pozo, known as "Recio," said during his presentation as a new player for Leganes that securing its place in the Spanish first tier league for next season should be the La Liga side's main priority.

After one draw and two defeats, Leganes is in 19th - and second-to-last - position in the La Liga table.