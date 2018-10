Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of the NFL American Football game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JARED WICKERHAM

The head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been fined by the NFL for his criticism of officials during last week's 41-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons, the league said on Wednesday.

Mike Tomlin has been slapped with a 25,000 dollar fine for his comments following the Steelers' home game last Sunday, in which 14 penalty flags -seven for each team - were thrown.