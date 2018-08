Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks on from the sideline as his team takes on the Cleveland Browns in the first half of the NFL game played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE /JARED WICKERHAM

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is undergoing tests for a possible concussion after taking a shot to the head in training camp.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that doctors were evaluating the 36-year-old Roethlisberger under the NFL's concussion protocols.