Stefan Luitz of Germany celebrates his gold medal during the medal ceremony after the Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA, 02 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

(L-R) Marcel Hirscher of Austria (silver), Stefan Luitz of Germany (gold) and Thomas Tumler of Switzerland (bronze) during the medal ceremony after the Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA, 02 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Stefan Luitz of Germany celebrates his gold medal prior to the medal ceremony after the Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA, 02 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Stefan Luitz of Germany in action during the Men's Giant Slalom Run 1 at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA, 02 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

German Stefan Luitz got his first victory in the men's Alpine World Cup on Sunday when he won the first giant slalom of the season, held at Beaver Creek resort in the United States.

Luitz, 26, won with a total time of 2:36.38 and finished ahead of Austrian Marcel Hirscher, seven times World Cup champion and second at 14 hundredths, and Swiss Thomas Tumler, third with 51 hundredth behind.