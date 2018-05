Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill (rear, L) and forward Jeff Green (rear, C) defend against Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (bottom) during the third quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Playoff basketball game two between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, Canada, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

LeBron James put on a clinic Thursday as he scored a double-double of 43 points and 14 assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-110 over Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference playoff semifinals at the Air Canada Center in Toronto.

James became the first player in NBA history to score at least 40 points and make 14 assists in a postseason game.