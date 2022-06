The Golden State Warriors pose for a team photo, following the Golden State Warriors win during Game 6 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 16 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart reacts as the Golden State Warriors win the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals playoffs against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 16 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy following the Golden State Warriors win of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals playoffs against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 16 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) is embraced by team President Bob Meyers (L) following their win in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals playoffs against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 16 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Steph Curry brought glory to the Golden State Warriors, leading them with 34 points and six triples Thursday in their 103-90 victory at the Boston Celtics field, awarding the Californian franchise's seventh NBA title, the fourth in the last eight years.

It had to be Curry, the man who changed the history of the Warriors, to put his signature on a new title for Steve Kerr's team, this time against a Boston Celtics who saw the dream of conquering their 18th crown vanish.