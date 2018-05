Houston Rockets guard James Harden (C) sits on the ground after falling against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Finals Playoffs basketball game three at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (C) reacts after making a two point basket and getting fouled against the Houston Rockets during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Finals Playoffs basketball game three at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 20, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) and Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) fight for a loose ball during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Finals Playoffs basketball game three at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 20, 2018.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) goes to the basket as Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (R) and Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green (L) defends during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Finals game three at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 20, 2018.

Stephen Curry exploded into life after enduring a quiet opening two and a half games to the Western Conference finals by scoring 35 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 126-85 in Game 3 on Sunday night.

The victory gives the Warriors a 2-1 lead in the best of seven series, with Game 4 to be played Tuesday at the Oracle Arena.