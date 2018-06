Juventus's Stephan Lichtsteiner in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match SS Lazio vs Juventus Football Club at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Stephan Lichtsteiner has joined Arsenal from Juventus, the English side announced Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Swiss right-sided defender joins the London club after his contract with Serie A ended, making him the first signing since Unai Emery took the reins as head coach.