Golden State Warriors star point guard, Stephen Curry, and his wife Ayesha, on Wednesday announced the birth of their first son, whom they have named Canon.

The couple made the announcement on social media platform Instagram, where Ayesha posted a photo of her two daughters, five-year-old Riley and three-year-old Ryan, with Canon W. Jack Curry, who was born on Monday.