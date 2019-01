Yafan Wang of China reacts during the match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ashleigh Barty of Australia reacts during the match against Yafan Wang of China during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Yafan Wang of China on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Timea Babos of Hungary reacts during her round two women's singles match against Sloane Stephens of USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Sloane Stephens of the United States in action against Timea Babos of Hungary during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sloane Stephens of the United States in action against Timea Babos of Hungary during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sloane Stephens (5) of the United States and Australia's Ashleigh Barty (15) easily advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Hungary's Timea Babos and a 6-2, 6-3 win over China's Yafan Wang respectively.

Stephens, who won the US Open in 2017, played her best tennis to move into the third round, where she will face Croatia's Petra Martic (31), who beat the Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 7-5 in their second round match.