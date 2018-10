Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her singles round robin match against Sloane Stephens of the USA at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Sloane Stephens (R) of the USA is congratulated by Naomi Osaka (L) of Japan after winning their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Sloane Stephens of the United States celebrates after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan in their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wallace Woon

Fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens of the United States won 7-5, 4-6 y 6-1 over fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan Saturday in the Red Group of the WTA Finals, the eight-player, season-ending event held in Singapore.

Both players fought to their limit in their WTA-Finals debut; however, Stephens, 25 years old, was the winner after two hours and 24 minutes, claiming her second win over Osaka, the 2018 US Open champion, in as many career duels.