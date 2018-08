Sloane Stephens of the US hits a return to Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sloane Stephens of the US reacts after defeating Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens admitted that she felt uneasy and nervous in her duel against Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina despite defeating her in a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win on Wednesday.

"My first-round match, I was nervous. Today, I was a bit nervous," Stephens said. "I think nervous in general I guess getting back in Ashe for the first time. I was a little bit, you know, uneasy," the third-seeded American said at a press conference.