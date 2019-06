Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza hits a shot to American Sloane Stephens during their women's round of 16 singles match at the French Open in Paris, France, on June 2, 2019. EPA-E11FE/SRDJAN SUKI

American Sloane Stephens rolled to a 6-4, 6-3 win on Sunday over Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza in the fourth round at the French Open.

Stephens, the finalist last year, needed one hour and 40 minutes to beat Muguruza, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2016.