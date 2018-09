Elise Mertens of Belgium hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the USA during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Sloane Stephens of the USA serves to Elise Mertens of Belgium during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Sloane Stephens of the USA smiles after defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Defending champion Sloane Stephens on Sunday advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open after winning 6-3 and 6-3 against Belgian Elise Mertens in Flushing Meadows.

The victory allowed Stephens to continue her fight to defend the 2017 US Open title and take revenge of Mertens, 22, who previously beat the third-seeded American in the round of 16 of the Cincinnati Masters 7-6 (8) and 6-2, which was the only encounter they had so far as professional tennis players.