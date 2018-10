Sloane Stephens of the USA in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Angelique Kerber of Germany reacts during her singles round robin match against Sloane Stephens of the USA at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Sloane Stephens of the USA celebrates after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany in their singles round robin match of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Sloane Stephens of the United States, ranked world No. 6, reached on Friday the semifinal round of the WTA Finals held in Singapore, after prevailing over No.1 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-3, 6-3.

Stephens defeated world No. 2 Kerber in one hour and 41 minutes for the fifth time in their sixth career encounter, dominating the Red group after going five matches undefeated.