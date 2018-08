US tennis icon Sloane Stephens in action against Belgium's Elise Mertens on Aug. 16, 2018, at the Cincinnati Masters in Mason, Ohio. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

American Sloane Stephens is ready to defend her US Open title, and although she will hit the court as the No. 3 seed, it is appropriate to note that her winning last year's Open was not a fluke.

The title she took home from Flushing Meadows, along with winning the Miami Open and getting to the final at Roland Garros, made the 25-year-old Stephens the American No. 1, a role that she took on naturally.