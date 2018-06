Anett Kontaveit of Estonia reacts as she plays Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women's round of 16 match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris on June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

The United States' Sloane Stephens on Sunday thrashed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-2, 6-0, advancing to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

It took tenth-seed Stephens a brisk 53 minutes to beat the Estonian player in their first career match.