American Sloane Stephens celebrates a point against Belgium's Elise Mertens during the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE file/JASON SZENES

For the first time in her career, United States tennis player Sloane Stephens has qualified for the upcoming WTA Finals, the season ending, eight-woman tournament to be held in Singapore, the WTA announced Sunday.

Stephens, 25, was the 2018 Miami Open champion and the French Open runner-up, and is the sixth player to book a place in the tournament, scheduled for Oct. 21-28.