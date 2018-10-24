Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action during her singles round robin match against Sloane Stephens of the USA at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Sloane Stephens of the USA celebrates winning her singles round robin match against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals 2018 held at the Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Sloane Stephens of the United States on Wednesday earned her second WTA Finals Red Group win at the expense of Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, but she needed three sets in the process, thus keeping the two semifinals tickets up for grabs.

The WTA Finals debutant Stephens had an opportunity to secure a semifinal berth with one match to go, but she dropped a set even though she prevailed in two hours and 20 minutes 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3 over Bertens, who is taking part in the tournament replacing injured Simona Halep of Romania.