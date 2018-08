Sloane Stephens of the United States hits a forehand during her US Open third-round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a backhand during her US Open third-round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus waits for a serve from Sloane Stephens of the United States during US Open third-round action in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sloane Stephens of the United States hits a forehand during her US Open third-round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sloane Stephens of the United States reacts after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in US Open third-round action in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 31 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

American Sloane Stephens cleared a big obstacle Friday in her bid to defend her US Open title, defeating two-time runner-up Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-hitting, third-round baseline battle.

The third-seeded Stephens rolled through the first set thanks to service breaks in the third and ninth games.