Raheem Sterling scored his first senior international hat-trick on Friday night as England kicked off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a statement 5-0 victory over the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium in London.

England maintained their excellent recent form which saw them reach the last four at the World Cup in Russia, their best showing at a major tournament since 1990. They are also through to the final four of the Nations League tournament this summer, alongside the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland.