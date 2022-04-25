Raheem Sterling said Real Madrid had managed to score “vital goals late on” in their Champions League campaign but that Manchester City were ready to handle the pressure of taking on the visiting Spaniards when the first leg of the semifinal gets underway at the Etihad on Tuesday.
Sterling says Man City prepared for Real Madrid duel
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling smiles during a press conference in the City Football Academy in Manchester, Britain, 25 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling attends a press conference in the City Football Academy in Manchester, Britain, 25 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling reacts during a press conference in the City Football Academy in Manchester, Britain, 25 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL