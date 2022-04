A young man prepares to throw a plastic water bottle cap during a game of vitilla in the the Maquiteria neighborhood on the east side of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on 5 April 2022. EFE/Orlando Barria

The word "vitilla" probably means very little to most fans attending Major League Baseball games in the United States.

But that street sport, played primarily in the Dominican Republic and parts of the US with large Dominican populations, explains much of the outsized big-league success enjoyed by ball players from that Caribbean nation.