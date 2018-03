Kamil Stoch of Poland soars through the air during the World Cup's Ski Flying Hill Individual event in Planica, Slovenia, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

epa06628649 (L-R) Stefan Kraft of Austria, second place, Kamil Stoch of Poland, first place and Daniel Andre Tande of Norway, third place, react on the podium of the World Cup's Ski Flying Hill Individual event in Planica, Slovenia, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Kamil Stoch of Poland celebrates with his crystal globe for winning the overall World Cup after the World Cup's Ski Flying Hill Individual Final in Planica, Slovenia, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

With the overall title already under his belt, Poland's Kamil Stoch on Sunday crowned his season by winning the final ski flying World Cup individual event of the season in Planica, Slovenia.

Stoch, a three-time Olympic champion, earned his 31st World Cup win with a total of 455.6 points, beating Stefan Kraft of Austria and Daniel Andre Tande of Norway, who came second and third respectively in Planica.