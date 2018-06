Spain's Lara Arruabarrena returns a ball to Australia's Samantha Stosur during their second-round match on June 20, 2018, at the Mallorca Open, a WTA tournament held at the Santa Ponsa tennis club in Calvia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Atienza

Australia's Samantha Stosur in second-round action against Spain's Lara Arruabarrena on June 20, 2018, at the Mallorca Open, a WTA tournament being held at Santa Ponsa tennis club in Calvia, Spain. EPA-EFE/ATIENZA

Australia's Samantha Stosur defeated Spain's Lara Arruabarrena 6-3, 6-4 Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, a Wimbledon tune-up event.

The 2011 US Open champion needed an hour and 24 minutes to eliminate her 80th-ranked opponent.