Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Peter Moylan delivers to a Miami Marlins batter in the eighth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto hits an RBI triple against Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Matt Wisler in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Miami Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro reacts after hitting an RBI double against Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Matt Wisler in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Dan Straily delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter in the second inning of the MLB baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Starter Dan Straily pitched seven scoreless innings and helped the Miami Marlins to an away victory over the Atlanta Braves (0-2) on Friday.

Straily gave up only three base hits, and struck out six batters on the path to victory for his team.