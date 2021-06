Spain Midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) carries the ball in front of Portuguese player José Fonte during a friendly match in Madrid, Spain, 04 June 2021. EFE/Juanjo Martín

The positive Covid-19 result of Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets has plunged the national team into a state of uncertainty just days before Euro 2020 is due to kick-off, dredging up uncomfortable memories of the 2018 Russia World Cup and the untimely departure of then-manager Julen Lopetegui.