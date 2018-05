The coach of the Colombian national soccer team, Jose Pekerman (C), watches over training at the Nemesio Camacho 'El Campin' stadium, in Bogota, Colombia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Colombian soccer team player Carlos Sanchez (C) controls the ball during a training session at the Nemesio Camacho 'El Campin' stadium, in Bogota, Colombia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

The players of the Colombian national soccer team train in the Nemesio Camacho 'El Campin' stadium, in Bogota, Colombia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Colombian striker for Sevilla Luis Muriel (L) shoots the ball toward Real Madrid keeper Kiko Casilla (R) during a La Liga match in Seville, Spain, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Julio Muñoz

Luis Fernando Muriel said here Thursday that he was grateful for the opportunity to be part of the group of 23 players that Colombia is sending to next month's 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 27-year-old forward said he felt "a lot of tension" prior to coach Jose Pekerman's announcement of the list of selected players, as Muriel had not been selected to play in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.