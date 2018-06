Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (L) of Cuba looks on during his at bat as San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley (R) prepares to throw back to the pitcher in the eighth inning of the MLB baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval of Venezuela watches his two-run homer in the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling threw just over six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 at the Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Stripling (6-1) worked 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits to take the win.