Beijing (China), 10/02/2022.- (L-R) silver medalist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, gold medalist Johannes Strolz of Austria and bronze medalist James Crawford of Canada celebrate during the victory ceremony of the Men's Alpine Skiing Combined competition of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 10 February 2022. (Noruega) EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT