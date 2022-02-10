Austria’s Johannes Strolz made Olympic history after winning gold in the men’s combined alpine skiing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games on Thursday, emulating his father’s victory in the same discipline in Calgary 34 years earlier.
Beijing (China), 10/02/2022.- Gold medalist Johannes Strolz of Austria celebrates during the victory ceremony of the Men's Alpine Skiing Combined competition of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 10 February 2022. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Beijing (China), 10/02/2022.- (L-R) silver medalist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, gold medalist Johannes Strolz of Austria and bronze medalist James Crawford of Canada celebrate during the victory ceremony of the Men's Alpine Skiing Combined competition of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 10 February 2022. (Noruega) EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Beijing (China), 10/02/2022.- Johannes Strolz of Austria reacts in the finish area during the Slalom portion of the Men's Alpine Skiing Combined competition of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 10 February 2022. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
