Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter circles the mound in between Toronto Blue Jays batters in the eighth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran of Colombia delivers to a Toronto Blue Jays batter in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts after the Atlanta Braves hit into a double play to end a scoring threat in the fourth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings to lead his team to a 6-2 win against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Stroman (2-6) allowed six hits, one run, two walks and five strikeouts in his seven innings on the mound.