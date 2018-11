Athletic Bilbao coach Eduardo Berizzo (L) complains as a referee (c) argues with players during the Primera Division Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Bilbao players celebrate the goal scored by teammate Peru Nolaskoain Esnal during the La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe held at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Getafe's Jaime Mata celebrates after scoring during the La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe held at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Bilbao tied 1-1 with Getafe in La Liga on Sunday, extending its winless skid in the Spanish league to 12 games.

Bilbao started Matchday 13 aiming to control the game, but it was Getafe who created the first dangerous chances, as Spanish striker Jaime Mata was set up twice for one-on-one situations against Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin.