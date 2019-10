Thiago Silva of Brazil (L) in action during an international friendly match against Nigeria at the National Stadium in Singapore, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria (L) and Richarlison of Brazil (R) in action during an international friendly match at the National Stadium in Singapore, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Gabriel Jesus (R) of Brazil in action against Jamilu Collins of Nigeria (L) during an international friendly match at the National Stadium in Singapore, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Philippe Coutinho (C) of Brazil in action against Nigeria's Anderson Esiti (L) and William Troost-Ekong (R) during an international friendly match at the National Stadium in Singapore, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil reacts during an international friendly match against Nigeria at the National Stadium in Singapore, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Joe Aribo (2-R) of Nigeria celebrates after scoring during an international friendly against Brazil at the National Stadium in Singapore, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Neymar (2-R) of Brazil leaves the pitch during an international friendly match against Nigeria at the National Stadium in Singapore, 13 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Without superstar Neymar, who left the pitch in the early stages due to muscle problems, Brazil's national soccer team continued its winless streak on Sunday with a bitter 1-1 draw against Nigeria in a friendly match held at Singapore City's National Stadium in front of 20,305 spectators.

This marked Brazil's fourth match in a row without earning a single win. The squad's last triumph came in the 2019 Copa America final against Peru.