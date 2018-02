Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (R) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Apr. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas acknowledges the crowds during a time out in the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Los Angeles Lakers Larry Nance Jr. (L) and Jordan Clarkson (R) react during the second half action of their NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

The struggling Cleveland Cavaliers, who recently have looked nothing like the team that reached last year's NBA Finals, made a flurry of moves just ahead of Thursday afternoon's trade deadline.

In one deal, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions traded point guard Isaiah Thomas, sharp-shooting big man Channing Frye and their own 2018 first-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr., the team announced on its Web site.