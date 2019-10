Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during an English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, United Kingdom, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus in action during an English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, United Kingdom, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane reacts after an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford FC in London, United Kingdom, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (R) in action against Watford's Daryl Janmaat (L) during an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford FC in London, United Kingdom, 19 October 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Dele Alli scored a controversial late goal that allowed Tottenham to salvage a 1-1 draw here Saturday versus lowly Watford, while Manchester City got back on track with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Things were looking bleak at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Mauricio Pochettino's men, who had lost two of their last three Premier League matches and also were pummeled 7-2 at home by Bayern Munich in Champions League group-stage action on Oct. 1.