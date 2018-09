Girona's Cristhian Stuani (C) celebrates with teammates Pedro Porro (L) and Portu after scoring a goal against Celta during a La Liga match on Monday, Sept. 17, in Girona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Celta's Iago Aspas (L) and Bernardo Espinosa of Girona vie for the ball during a La Liga match on Monday, Sept. 17, in Girona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Girona's Pedro Alcala (L) leaps to head the ball during a La Liga match against Celta on Monday, Sept. 17, in Girona, Spain. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Cristhian Stuani had a brace here Monday to give Girona a 3-2 win against Celta Vigo and lift the Catalan side into sixth place in La Liga.

Despite suffering the first defeat of the young season, Celta remain third, though only by virtue of goal difference, as Girona and three other teams are tied with the Vigo club on points with 7.