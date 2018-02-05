Athletic Bilbao's Susaeta (L) and Raul Garcia (back) duel for the ball with Girona's Pablo Maffeo (C) during their Spanish Liga First Division match at Montivili stadium in Girona, Spain, on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Robin Townsend

Athletic Bilbao's Susaeta (2-L) duels for the ball with Girona's Pablo Maffeo (2-R) during their Spanish Liga First Division match played at Montivili stadium in Girona, Spain, on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE/Robin Townsend

Girona continues to make history after blanking Athletic Club 2-0 on two tallies by Cristhian Stuani on Sunday.

At Montilivi stadium, the Bilbao squad saw its 10-game streak without a loss brought to an end.