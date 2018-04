Since at total of 682 different stickers must be collected to fill up one World Cup album, the cost of doing so (not including repeats) would be just $80.47 in Brazil but $245.52 in Switzerland. EPA-EFE/File

The price people in Brazil must pay to fill up their 2018 FIFA World Cup Panini albums with stickers of all the teams' players is the lowest in the world, according to a study published by the Brazilian unit of Spain's Banco Santander.

The cost of a packet of five stickers in Brazil is equivalent to $0.59, compared with $1.80 in the most expensive country, Switzerland, the report says.