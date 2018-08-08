Brazilian Everaldo Stum scored a late goal, breaking a 1-1 tie and leading Queretaro to a win over Zacatecas in the Copa MX.
Stum scored in the 70th minute of Tuesday's match, in which Queretaro had to rally to win.
Queretaro's Everaldo Stum (L) fights for the ball with Atlas's Ismael Govea (R) during the Liga MX match played on July 20, 2018, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco
