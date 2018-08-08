Queretaro's Everaldo Stum (L) fights for the ball with Atlas's Ismael Govea (R) during the Liga MX match played on July 20, 2018, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Brazilian Everaldo Stum scored a late goal, breaking a 1-1 tie and leading Queretaro to a win over Zacatecas in the Copa MX.

Stum scored in the 70th minute of Tuesday's match, in which Queretaro had to rally to win.